Coming off a historic Best Picture win at the 2020 Academy Awards, Bong Joon Ho's acclaimed thriller Parasite has many western eyes looking at South Korean cinema with curiousity. Not only did it take home the big prize, but it also secured Oscars for Best International Film, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Director. Though President Donald Trump wasn't exactly thrilled to see a South Korean film captivating hearts and minds, the vast majority of audiences found themselves enamored with Joon Ho's meticulously crafted tale on class warfare.

As expected, Parasite has been benefitting from a major boon in interest following its Oscar haul, to the point where many have been eagerly awaiting its arrival on streaming platforms. Evidently, a new report indicates that the film has found a new home in HULU, who scored the exclusive United States rights. Good news for those sitting comfortably beneath the Disney umbrella -- for those averse to Mouse loyalty, there's always the blu-ray option.

In truth, cinephiles have been patiently waiting for South Korea to get its due; long have we seen classic films fly under the radar, from Oldboy to The Handmaiden, I Saw The Devil to The Wailing. If you haven't yet seen Parasite, consider it to be the quintessential gateway into the dark twisted and beautiful world of South Korean cinema. Parasite stars Song Kang Ho, Choi Woo Shik, Park So Dam, Cho Yeo Jeong, Lee Jung Eun, Lee Sun Kyun and Chang Hyae Jin. Should you be interested, catch it exclusively on Hulu starting April 8th.