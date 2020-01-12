Bong joon ho
- TVHere's What's Coming To Hulu In April: "Parasite," "Kill Bill," & MoreHulu prepares for the copious amount of streaming to come with the onset of social distancing. Here's the list of what's joining and leaving the platform in April. By Cole Blake
- Movies"Parasite" Will Be Streaming On HuluAfter securing four Academy Awards including Best Picture, "Parasite" is set to land on Hulu this April. By Mitch Findlay
- TVHBO Eyeing Mark Ruffalo For "Parasite" TV Series"Parasite" is being helmed into a six-hour series. By Chantilly Post
- AnticsChrissy Teigen Blasts Alt-Right Troll Over "Parasite" Oscar Win: "What A Dumb F*cking Tool"Chrissy Teigen wants all the smoke with Blaze TV host, Jon Miller. By Dominiq R.
- MoviesHBO To Adapt "Parasite" Into Limited Series By Adam McKay & Bong Joon HoIt seems like "Parasite" is getting an HBO adaptation.By Cole Blake