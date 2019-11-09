According to Variety, Parasite is on pace to pass $10 million at the North American box office this weekend, making it the highest-grossing foreign-language film in the US this year. It's an important milestone for Bong Joon-ho’s Korean-language black comedy which has high hopes for the Oscars.

Currently, in first is No Manches Frida 2, which was released back in March and earned $9.27 million domestically.

“It could potentially cross $10 million this weekend since it is adding 142 locations, for a total of 603,” Comscore’s senior media analyst Paul Dergarabedian, told Variety.

“Parasite has been riding a wave of interest since its debut. Neon’s slow rollout was perfectly orchestrated from day one and this has paid big dividends for the film,” said Dergarabedian. “Parasite is one of the most interesting (and unpredictable) films of the year and has become one of the must-see films of the season.”

Parasite has received plenty of praise from critics: it currently holds a 99% on Rotten Tomatoes. David Edelstein of Vulture writes, "What keeps you rapt in Parasite is the visual wit — every shot distills the movie’s themes — and the richness of the characters and performances." The film critiques class discrimination as the story follows the relationship between a rich and poor family.