With Julian Assange locked up in the U.K., Pamela Anderson has been fighting for his freedom. Now, she's hoping that Kim Kardashian could intervene in some way and help out.



Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

The Blast recently caught Pamela Anderson at the airport where the hounded her about her friend, Julian Assange. The former Playboy model responded that she thinks it would be a good idea if Kim Kardashian got on board to help free the WikiLeaks founder from Belmarsh Prison. "He needs all the help he can get," she said. She added that she thinks it would be a good idea for Trump to exonerate Assange after he was charged with violating the Espionage Act.

Kim Kardashian's currently studying for her bar exam but she's already been quite active in helping grant clemency to inmates. At the beginning of May, it was revealed that she helped gain freedom for 17 inmates within a span of 90 days. Around the same time, Anderson visited him at Belmarsh Prison and held a press conference afterward.

This isn't the first time she's called on the Kardashian-West clan for help towards Julian Assange's freedom. Anderson wrote a letter to Kanye West that asked the rapper-producer extraordinaire to help gain his case more exposure. "I support him and I know you value Free Speech," she wrote to Ye. "I want to seek more voices and share more about his fight. Public support could set him free."