OVO Sound Radio Showcases Tracks From Fivio Foreign, City Girls, & More

The seventh episode of OVO Sound Radio's fourth season featured music from Fivio Foreign, Gucci Mane, Lucki, and many more. The episode included guest mixes from Govi & Gohomeroger.
For his set, Oliver highlighted Foreign's new track with Quavo, "Magic City," which was featured on the Brooklyn rapper's 2022 album, B.I.B.L.E., amongst other hits from City Girls, EST Gee & 42 Dugg, and more. G0homeroger's set showcased Lil Gotit's "She Know It," and ICYTWAT's "Eyez On Em."
Check out the tracklist for episode 7 of OVO Sound Radio below.
Oliver Set:
Dirtbike LB - Rockstar Manners (feat. Lil Pino, Chip & L Jugg)
Digga D - What You Reckon (feat. B-Lovee)
Fivio Foreign - Magic City (feat. Quavo)
Russ Millions x Buni x YV x CH x SwitchOTR x GAZO x Rose Real - Reggae & Calypso Remix
City Girls - Top Notch (feat. Fivio Foreign)
Skillibeng - Whap Whap (feat F.S.)
Digga D - G Lock (feat. Moneybagg Yo)
Young Adz - Press Da Button
M Huncho - The Worst
Clavish - Sold Out Dates
Meekz - Airmax's
Central Cee - Ungrateful
GMO Stax & PGF Nuk - Up It
EST Gee & 42 Dugg - Everybody Shooters Too
Gucci Mane - Blood All On It (feat. Key Glock & Young Dolph)
Govi Set:
Overmono - Gunk
Joy Orbison - pinky ring
minds&machines - Unlock
Giulia Tess - I Feel You (Edit)
Jasper Tygner - Blush
Sofia Kourtesis - Estación Esperanza
Mano Le Tough - Either Way
boys be kko - MAGO
Tora-i - PBFF (GOVI Remix)
Mcevoy - The Leaves (GOVI Remix)
PALMFooD - Hiddel
Jim Jules - Fool
Andy Stott - Leaving (GOVI Remix)
G0homeroger Set:
CEO Trayle - Big Drake
Doe Boy - Wanna See A Dead Body
Hotboii - All I Know
Wam SpinThaBin - Paying For Killings
PGF Nuk - Waddup (feat. Polo G) (Remix)
SleazyWorld Go - What They Gone Do To Me
GMO Stax & PGF Nuk - Up It
Four50 - Beus (feat. Shawny Binladen)
Shawny Binladen - 950 Confessions (feat. FOUR50 & Big YAYA)
ICYTWAT - Eyez On Em
Lucki - Meet Me There
Yeat & Lancey Foux - Luv Money
Yeat - 3G (feat. Lil Uzi Vert)
Redda - Rich
Goonie - Gooey (feat. iayze)
Lil Gotit - She Know It
Veeze - Let It Fly
Dc2trill - ObVi Freestyle
22nd Jim - Ocean Blue Tints (feat. Baby Money & BabyTron)
BMG Dmack - Motions (feat. SwiftChapo)
DB.Boutabag - Facts