OVO Sound Radio Showcases Tracks From Fivio Foreign, City Girls, & More

Cole Blake
April 09, 2022 19:27
OVO Sound Radio Season 4 Episode 7
OVO Sound Radio

The newest episode of OVO Sound Radio featured tracks from Fivio Foreign, Gucci Mane, Lucki, and more.


The seventh episode of OVO Sound Radio's fourth season featured music from Fivio Foreign, Gucci Mane, Lucki, and many more. The episode included guest mixes from Govi & Gohomeroger.

For his set, Oliver highlighted Foreign's new track with Quavo, "Magic City," which was featured on the Brooklyn rapper's 2022 album, B.I.B.L.E., amongst other hits from City Girls, EST Gee & 42 Dugg, and more. G0homeroger's set showcased Lil Gotit's "She Know It," and ICYTWAT's "Eyez On Em."

Check out the tracklist for episode 7 of OVO Sound Radio below.

Oliver Set:
Dirtbike LB - Rockstar Manners (feat. Lil Pino, Chip & L Jugg)
Digga D - What You Reckon (feat. B-Lovee)
Fivio Foreign - Magic City (feat. Quavo)
Russ Millions x Buni x YV x CH x SwitchOTR x GAZO x Rose Real - Reggae & Calypso Remix
City Girls - Top Notch (feat. Fivio Foreign)
Skillibeng - Whap Whap (feat F.S.)
Digga D - G Lock (feat. Moneybagg Yo)
Young Adz - Press Da Button
M Huncho - The Worst
Clavish - Sold Out Dates
Meekz - Airmax's
Central Cee - Ungrateful
GMO Stax & PGF Nuk - Up It
EST Gee & 42 Dugg - Everybody Shooters Too
Gucci Mane - Blood All On It (feat. Key Glock & Young Dolph)

Govi Set:
Overmono - Gunk
Joy Orbison - pinky ring
minds&machines - Unlock
Giulia Tess - I Feel You (Edit)
Jasper Tygner - Blush
Sofia Kourtesis - Estación Esperanza
Mano Le Tough - Either Way
boys be kko - MAGO
Tora-i - PBFF (GOVI Remix)
Mcevoy - The Leaves (GOVI Remix)
PALMFooD - Hiddel
Jim Jules - Fool
Andy Stott - Leaving (GOVI Remix)

G0homeroger Set:
CEO Trayle - Big Drake
Doe Boy - Wanna See A Dead Body
Hotboii - All I Know
Wam SpinThaBin - Paying For Killings
PGF Nuk - Waddup (feat. Polo G) (Remix)
SleazyWorld Go - What They Gone Do To Me
GMO Stax & PGF Nuk - Up It
Four50 - Beus (feat. Shawny Binladen)
Shawny Binladen - 950 Confessions (feat. FOUR50 & Big YAYA)
ICYTWAT - Eyez On Em
Lucki - Meet Me There
Yeat & Lancey Foux - Luv Money
Yeat - 3G (feat. Lil Uzi Vert)
Redda - Rich
Goonie - Gooey (feat. iayze)
Lil Gotit - She Know It
Veeze - Let It Fly
Dc2trill - ObVi Freestyle
22nd Jim - Ocean Blue Tints (feat. Baby Money & BabyTron)
BMG Dmack - Motions (feat. SwiftChapo)
DB.Boutabag - Facts

OVO Sound Radio oliver G0homeroger govi
