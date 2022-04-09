OVO Sound Radio Showcases Tracks From Fivio Foreign, City Girls, & More

The seventh episode of OVO Sound Radio's fourth season featured music from Fivio Foreign, Gucci Mane, Lucki, and many more. The episode included guest mixes from Govi & Gohomeroger.

For his set, Oliver highlighted Foreign's new track with Quavo, "Magic City," which was featured on the Brooklyn rapper's 2022 album, B.I.B.L.E., amongst other hits from City Girls, EST Gee & 42 Dugg, and more. G0homeroger's set showcased Lil Gotit's "She Know It," and ICYTWAT's "Eyez On Em."

Check out the tracklist for episode 7 of OVO Sound Radio below.

Oliver Set:

Dirtbike LB - Rockstar Manners (feat. Lil Pino, Chip & L Jugg)

Digga D - What You Reckon (feat. B-Lovee)

Fivio Foreign - Magic City (feat. Quavo)

Russ Millions x Buni x YV x CH x SwitchOTR x GAZO x Rose Real - Reggae & Calypso Remix

City Girls - Top Notch (feat. Fivio Foreign)

Skillibeng - Whap Whap (feat F.S.)

Digga D - G Lock (feat. Moneybagg Yo)

Young Adz - Press Da Button

M Huncho - The Worst

Clavish - Sold Out Dates

Meekz - Airmax's

Central Cee - Ungrateful

GMO Stax & PGF Nuk - Up It

EST Gee & 42 Dugg - Everybody Shooters Too

Gucci Mane - Blood All On It (feat. Key Glock & Young Dolph)

Govi Set:

Overmono - Gunk

Joy Orbison - pinky ring

minds&machines - Unlock

Giulia Tess - I Feel You (Edit)

Jasper Tygner - Blush

Sofia Kourtesis - Estación Esperanza

Mano Le Tough - Either Way

boys be kko - MAGO

Tora-i - PBFF (GOVI Remix)

Mcevoy - The Leaves (GOVI Remix)

PALMFooD - Hiddel

Jim Jules - Fool

Andy Stott - Leaving (GOVI Remix)

G0homeroger Set:

CEO Trayle - Big Drake

Doe Boy - Wanna See A Dead Body

Hotboii - All I Know

Wam SpinThaBin - Paying For Killings

PGF Nuk - Waddup (feat. Polo G) (Remix)

SleazyWorld Go - What They Gone Do To Me

GMO Stax & PGF Nuk - Up It

Four50 - Beus (feat. Shawny Binladen)

Shawny Binladen - 950 Confessions (feat. FOUR50 & Big YAYA)

ICYTWAT - Eyez On Em

Lucki - Meet Me There

Yeat & Lancey Foux - Luv Money

Yeat - 3G (feat. Lil Uzi Vert)

Redda - Rich

Goonie - Gooey (feat. iayze)

Lil Gotit - She Know It

Veeze - Let It Fly

Dc2trill - ObVi Freestyle

22nd Jim - Ocean Blue Tints (feat. Baby Money & BabyTron)

BMG Dmack - Motions (feat. SwiftChapo)

DB.Boutabag - Facts