Over 20 alleged Bronx gang members have been arrested by the New York Police Department with the help of rap music videos. Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark announced the arrests on Thursday.

The alleged gang members were brought in for an 82-count indictment which includes 32 violent crimes committed during a three-year stretch, as reported by the NY Daily News.



“It was senseless violence,” Clark said. “It was beefs and slights and disrespects that all drove some of these incidents.”

Among the crimes that the gang members are being charged with are murder, attempted murder, manslaughter, assault, and grand larceny. They are said to be affiliated with the G-Side/Drilly gang.

As for the music videos, the DA claims that rapper Lee Drilly, who is listed among the group, bragged about committing the crimes on his 2021 single, “BET." The track has garnered over 250,000 views on YouTube.

“We’re doing all that we can to deal with and battle the guns scourge that is happening here in the Bronx,” Clark said. “But more must be done to deviate these young people from the life of gangs and senseless violence. We do need to do more.”

The arrests come as New York City mayor Eric Adams has committed to stopping gun violence in the city.

