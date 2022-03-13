New York City mayor Eric Adams defended the NYPD, earlier this week, after statements by officers regarding the arrest of rapper C-Blu were “wholly discredited” by a Bronx judge. A gun carried by C-Blu, whose real name is Camrin Williams, went off during the arrest, piecing Williams in the groin and hitting Officer Kaseem Pennant in the right leg.

The 16-year-old rapper was charged with attempted murder, but it has since been reduced to assault and gun charges.

Cops searched Williams after recognizing him from a previous arrest, at which point the gun allegedly went off.



Spencer Platt / Getty Images

“I don’t believe those officers broke the law,” Adams said during a press conference. “We will never say breaking the law is a way of enforcing the law, but those officers that put their lives on the line to remove illegal guns off the street should not be demonized.”

Justice Naita Sema says the officer had "no reason" to search Williams in the first place.

“There was absolutely zero reason for any of those officers to approach this individual,” Semaj said, according to the New York Post. “They approached him, they detained him, they searched him, and no officer even bothered to come up with a halfway legitimate reason for any of that.”

Adams has previously called for a ban on Brooklyn drill music.

