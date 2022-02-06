New York City mayor Eric Adams has apologized for calling white NYPD officers “crackers” in a resurfaced clip from 2019. Adams worked for more than two decades as a cop and has spoken out about overcoming racism in the department.

“Every day in the Police Department, I kicked those crackers’ a--,” Adams says in the video.



Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

Friday, Adams apologized for his comments and clarified that they were taken out of context. He says he was repeating the term "cracker" as it had been included in a question he was asked.

“I definitely apologize. Inappropriate, inappropriate comments, should not have been used,” Adams explained. “Someone asked me a question using that comment and playing on that word. I responded in that comment, but clearly, these comments should not have been used, and I apologize not only to those who heard it, but to New Yorkers because they should expect more from me. That was inappropriate.”

He continued: “My fight in the police department was fighting racism throughout my entire journey. I was serious about fighting against that and that is what was attached to the question that was asked.”

Pat Lynch, president of the Police Benevolent Association, the largest union within the NYPD, urged people to not “rush to outrage," in response to the clip resurfacing online.

