Days after Andy Cohen drunkenly blasted former New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio for delivering "the crappiest term as the mayor of New York," it appears that the newly elected mayor, Eric Adams, is experiencing a shaky start to his four-year term in office.

During a recent press conference, Mayor Eric Adams attempted to make history as the first mayor of New York City to wear a hoodie, but his vibrant choice of outerwear is the last thing that people are concerned with at the moment. When asked about whether New York should consider reopening in April, Adams made it clear that a four-month wait would be entirely too long.



"January, February, March, April. Four months of not having this business patronized, not having a restaurant patronized, not having business travelers come here to the city to go to our hotels? That is going to be devastating for our economy," Eric Adams stated. "And I don't know if my businesses are sharing with their employees [but] you're a part of the ecosystem of this city."

From that point on, the mayor's speech took a nosedive as generalized essential workers as being "low-skilled." "My low-skilled workers — my cooks, my dishwashers, my messengers, my shoe shine people, those who work at Dunkin' Donuts," he continued. "They don't have the academic skills to sit in a corner office. They need this. We are in this together, and we should be saying to ourselves, 'If remotely do my job, then that stock clerk is not going to be able to have the business he deserves.' That's what I need us to understand."

Now that his remarks have gone viral, everyone from New York City residents to celebrities has criticized the new mayor's lack of respect for essential workers. Even T.I. commented on The Shade Room's post about Adams' recent speech, simply writing, "Vocabulary matters." See some of the Instagram and Twitter reactions below.



Was Mayor Eric Adams out of line for calling cooks, dishwashers, shoe shiners, and baristas "low-skilled" workers? Let us know what you think about his message in the comments.