The Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival has revealed its full 2022 festival lineup which will be headlined by Green Day, Post Malone, and SZA. The event will be held at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco, later this year.

The full lineup features Weezer, Jack Harlow, Phoebe Bridgers, Illenium, Lil Uzi Vert, Kali Uchis, Disclosure, Mitski, Pusha T, Dominic Fike, Mac DeMarco, 100 Gecs, Faye Webster, and many more.



Miles Willis / Getty Images

"We are ecstatic to unveil this year’s lineup, which is one of the most dynamic and diverse we’ve ever had. We are ready to get back to Golden Gate Park with our original summer dates again,” Allen Scott, Co-Founder and Co-Producer of Outside Lands and President of Concerts and Festivals at Another Planet Entertainment, said in a statement on Tuesday. “Last year's festival was not only a cathartic experience, but a much-needed celebration for the Bay Area and beyond. We can’t wait to do it all again with our Outside Lands community this August.”

Tickets for the festival will go on sale, Wednesday at 10:00 AM, PT.

Outside Lands will be held at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco, California from August 5th through 7th.

Check out the full lineup below.