Sometimes, an endorsement from a popular source can be all the promotion that matters. Some artists have seen massive rising in their numbers following placement in a Kylie Jenner video, though some might have a hard time endorsing anything Jenner related. An artist like Beyonce, however, has become closer to a deity than a mere mortal. As such, her word is often received as pure gospel, even beyond the traditional worship of her Beyhive disciples.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Therefore, when Beyonce hit the stage and made O.T. Genasis' songs "CUT IT" and "EVERYBODY MAD" parts of her two major tours, the move was hardly lost of the man behind them. Today, O.T. took to Instagram to show some sincere appreciation for Beyonce. "Today I wanna give thanks to you," he writes, alongside an image of the Destiny's Child legend. "You took “CUT IT” on a world wide tour performing it for the world..3 years later you did the same with “EVERYBODY MAD” if nobody played my music YOU DID. Thank you."

It's nice to see O.T. pay it forward, especially in such a humble fashion. Big respect to Beyonce for putting on for the Long Beach rapper.