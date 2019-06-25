You know the Osundairo brothers who were hoaxed into Jussie Smollet’s alleged hate attack? Well it turns out one of the brothers texted the Empire actor his well wishes the day of the purported attack. On Monday night, the Chicago Police Department released a mountain of documents and visual evidence regarding the lawsuit, which reportedly included a text message between the two parties.

“Bruh say it ain’t true,” Abimbola “Abel” Osundairo wrote to Jussie in a text. “I’m praying for speedy recovery. S–t is wild,” he added.

To add to that, Osundairo’s text was sent on January 29th, likely after news of the incident spread on news outlets that very day. If you forgot, the “Empire” star was accused of paying Osundairo and his brother Olabinjo to help stage the hate crime attack near the actor’s Chicago apartment, but maybe this is them covering it up with this staged text? Or maybe Jussie was telling the truth all along and they were just his trainers?

Smollett faced felony charges for allegedly staging the hate crime attack, but the charges were later dropped in a shocking move by prosecutors. We'll continue to keep you posted with any further updates.

