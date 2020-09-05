Osama bin Laden's niece, Noor bin Ladin, says President Donald Trump is the only man who can stop terrorism. Bin Ladin spoke with the New York Post regarding her vehement support for the presidential incumbent.

Spencer Platt / Getty Images

“ISIS proliferated under the Obama/Biden administration, leading to them coming to Europe. Trump has shown he protects America and us by extension from foreign threats by obliterating terrorists at the root and before they get a chance to strike,” bin Ladin, 33, told The Post.

“I have been a supporter of President Trump since he announced he was running in the early days in 2015. I have watched from afar and I admire this man’s resolve,” she continued. “He must be reelected … It’s vital for the future of not only America, but western civilization as a whole.”

She says her favorite TV show is Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

Bin Ladin is the daughter of the infamous Osama bin Laden's older half-brother, Yeslam bin Ladin and Swiss author Carmen Dufour. Bin Ladin was just 14-years-old on September 11, 2001.

“I was so devastated,” she recalled. “I had been going to the states with my mom several times a year from the age of three onwards. I considered the US my second home.”

