Saturday's NCCA Tournament matchup between No. 7 seed Oregon and No. 10 seed VCU has been declared a no-contest after VCU failed to pass COVID-19 protocols. Oregon will automatically advance to the second round of the tournament.

Further details regarding VCU's failure to meet protocol could not be given, according to the NCAA, for privacy concerns. The organization explained the situation in a statement, Saturday afternoon:

The NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Committee has declared the VCU-Oregon game scheduled for Saturday night at Indiana Farmers Coliseum a no-contest because of COVID-19 protocols. This decision was made in consultation with the Marion County Public Health Department. As a result, Oregon will advance to the next round of the tournament. The NCAA and the committee regret that VCU's student-athletes and coaching staff will not be able to play in a tournament in which they earned the right to participate. Because of privacy issues we cannot provide further details.



Ethan Miller / Getty Images

This is the first game to be declared no-contest as a result of COVID-19 during the NCAA tournament. Tuesday night was the deadline for replacement teams to be called in in the event of a team being ruled out for violating protocol.

Oregon will play the winner of the matchup between No. 2 seed Iowa and No. 15 seed Grand Canyon.

