Oprah Winfrey says that she "had no idea" her viral interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry would have the "reverberating impact" it did. During the group's conversation, Meghan and Harry exposed racist behavior behind the scenes within the Royal Family.

“I had no idea that it would have the reverberating impact that it has had and continues to have," Winfrey said during a new interview with Nancy O’Dell.



“I did a lot of preparation for that," she continued. "It was really important to me that what we put out there in the world was put out into the world at the time that everybody could see it and that things didn’t leak and things weren’t misconstrued before the actual interview happened. I remember when we finished doing the interview, and that interview was 3 hours and 20 minutes I think, I stood up and said to the crew, ‘We all know what was said here and how important it is to have a trust to the people who just shared that so I’m hoping you all will not go out into the world and share what has happened here.’”

She also admitted that she was surprised by how forthcoming the couple was. "I was surprised," she said, adding, "What? You're going there? You're going all the way there."

Winfrey also explained what made the interview so powerful: “The reason why it was such a powerful interview … What makes it powerful is when you have somebody else who is willing to be as open as vulnerable, as truthful as they were. The reason the interview was what it was because they answered the way they did.”

Winfrey's interview with Meghan and Harry aired on March 7. In response to the backlash, Piers Morgan quit Good Morning Britain.

