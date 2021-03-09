Piers Morgan has found himself under fire on several occasions but his recent comments on Meghan Markle appear to have been the final straw for ITV who confirmed that he has quit Good Morning Britain. During a recent conversation surrounding Meghan and Harry's recent interview with Oprah, Morgan said that he doesn't "believe a word she says" following claims Markle suffered from suicidal thoughts and alleged racism in Buckingham Palace.

"Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided to leave Good Morning Britain," a statement from ITV says. "ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add."

The announcement comes just after broadcasting regulator Ofcom announced that they were launching an investigation into Piers Morgan's comments after receiving upwards of 41K complaints. "We have launched an investigation into Monday’s episode of Good Morning Britain under our harm and offence rules," the statement from Ofcom reads.



Fred Duval/Getty Images

Piers's announcement that he quit the show also comes after a tense final appearance where he stormed off of the set after the Weather presenter Alex Beresford put him on blast. Beresford called out Piers for still being deep in his feelings because Meghan Markle once ghosted him. "I understand you have a personal relationship with Meghan Markle or had one and she cut you off. She's entitled to cut you off if she wants to. Has she said anything about you since she cut you off? I don't think she has but you continue you trash her," she said. Not one to be questioned apparently, Piers stormed off the set before ITV made the announcement this morning.

Needless to say, not many people will be missing his presence on air.

