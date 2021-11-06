OMB Peezy & Drumdummie Drop Off New 12-Track Album, “In The Meantime 2”

OMB Peezy is back with his second album of 2021, although this time around, the rapper has linked up with Drumdummie for the project. On In The Meantime 2, the rapper also pulls features from the likes of T.I., Omeretta, TK Kravitz, and Mista Cain.

“This for the ones who been waitin,” Peezy captioned an Instagram post from Friday, November 5th, reminding his followers that the new project is now available for streaming.

According to his Instagram, the 24-year-old has crafted up a dance challenge for his T.I. collaboration, “Over.” OMB shared a TikTok to his page, showing three women performing a sensual dance routine to the song. “Whoever do this dance da best getting cashed out, my word,” he wrote, followed by a trail of flame emojis.

It’s unclear if anyone has taken Peezy up on his challenge yet, but if you’re feeling confident, this could be the perfect way to make some extra cash.

Are you rocking with In The Meantime 2? What’s your favourite track so far?

Tracklist:

1. Pop A Seal

2. Synonym

3. Clout Lovin

4. Die Young (feat. Omeretta)

5. On Demand

6. Over (feat. T.I.)

7. Waited Too Long

8. Violence

9. Nawfside

10. Only One (feat. TK Kravitz & Mista Cain)

11. White Flag

12. In The Meantime