OMB Bloodbath Shares The Infectious New Single "Don't Do It"

Following the release of the LVRN posse cut "Just Say That" last month, one of Love Renaissance's rising artists is back with a catchy new single. OMB Bloodbath — who we've previously heard on tracks with Westside Boogie, Maxo Kream, Chase B, and KenTheMan — returns with a blazing new offering titled "Don't Do It."

The single's repetitive and infectious refrain makes the Houston native's single feel more like a sports chant or a professional wrestler's entrance music than a single, but that's what makes "Don't Do It" such an enjoyable listen. In between chants of "Don't do it to them n*ggas, Bloodbath," the LVRN artist shows off her technical skills with two impressive verses.

Scroll down a bit to listen to OMB Bloodbath's latest single, "Don't Do It."

Quotable Lyrics

Don't do it to them n*ggas, Bloodbath! (Don't do it to 'em)

Don't do it to them n*ggas, Bloodbath! (I won't)

Don't do it to them n*ggas, Bloodbath! (Don't do it to 'em)

Don't do it to them n*ggas, Bloodbath! (I won't)