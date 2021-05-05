LVRN's OMB Bloodbath, BRS Kash, WS Boogie & 6LACK Unite For "Just Say That"

LVRN (Love Renaissance) recently issued a clear reminder that they are not to be trifled with on the microphone. In fact, in order to emphasize that very point, the label brought signees 6LACK, Westside Boogie, BRS Kash, OMB Bloodbath, and NoonieVsEverybody into the mix for a good old fashioned cypher, released as part of their new Spotify Singles collaboration; check that out for yourself right here, especially if you can appreciate bars.

In addition to the LVRN rap clinic, the label also let fly another Spotify Single drop with "Just Say That," which features OMB Bloodbath, Westside Boogie, BRS Kash, and 6LACK. Though clocking in at a little under three minutes, each contributing member makes their presence felt over the hard-hitting production from Lvusm, Qioh & Slimwav. It's clear that LVRN isn't playing around with these drops, and we can only hope they keep this energy rolling when their next compilation album rolls around. Check out "Just Say That," an ode to honesty if ever there was one, and sound off with your thoughts below.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Politics, no not the boy, she tryna be my pride and joy

Action, what you waitin' for? Film, direct it, I record

You just want a stimmy, can't offend me, girl just say that

Put you on a big screen, let you out your play back

Might have to relay that so they know I don't play that