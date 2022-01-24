Omarion is mourning the death of his grandmother, the Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood alum announced on Instagram, Saturday. Omarion's "sweet nana" passed away on Friday.

"My sweet nana transitioned yesterday. If you know me, you know this woman is my heart. Thank you for everything nana. Going to miss you so much. Thank you to everyone for all of the love, well wishes and prayers. see you on the other side nana."



Bennett Raglin / Getty Images

Several celebrities including Gabrielle Union-Wade, Winnie Harlow, and more popped up in the comments to share their condolences for Omarion's loss. He didn't mention a cause of death.

Earlier this month, Omarion joked about the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 and commented on people confusing his name with that of the variant.

“Hi everybody, this is Omarion. I am an artist, not a variant,” he said in a video on social media. “So please be aware that if you just so happen to run into me on the street, you don’t have to isolate for five days, nor do you have to have a negative test result in order to dance to my music. So please, be safe, be healthy, happy new year.”

Check out Omarion's post below.



