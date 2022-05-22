mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Omah Lay Pays Tribute To The Divine Feminine On "Woman"

Hayley Hynes
May 22, 2022 10:33
Omah's debut album, "Boy Alone" arrives on June 24th – will you be listening?


Earlier this weekend, Omah Lay returned with a new single, "Woman" via SIRE/Warner Records, which finds the Nigerian artist's enchanting voice floating over smoky production, a thumping beat, and sultry sonic textures.

"Say anything I do is for my woman (Ah ah ah) / Anything at all wey you talk I go do am (Oh oh oh)," he sings on the chorus. "Me I no dey see another girl for my visuals (Eh eh eh eh) / Loving you, loving you na hin my ritual (Ah ah ah ah)."

The new single follows Omah's collaboration with Justin Bieber on "Attention" as well as another solo title, "Understand" – all three of which are due to appear on his debut album, Boy Alone, arriving on DSPs on June 24th.

Check out the accompanying music video for "Woman," which was filmed in Nigeria, above, and let us know what your thoughts on the song are in the comment section below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Say anything I do is for my woman (Ah ah ah)
Anything at all wey you talk I go do am (Oh oh oh)
Me I no dey see another girl for my visuals (Eh eh eh eh)
Loving you, loving you na hin my ritual (Ah ah ah ah)

