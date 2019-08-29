On Thursday, WeTV's anticipated series Growing Up Hip Hop New York premieres as the show returns to where hip hop was created. Although the show hasn't even aired its first episode, GUHHNY has been hit with a few controversies, many of which revolve around Murder Inc.'s Irv Gotti. The hip hop mogul has accused the show's producers of exploiting his family to create drama, and after a video went viral showing Gotti in a shouting match with the production crew, he's stated he won't be returning.

However, the show has been used as a platform for artists, celebrity figures and their children. The world lost a great rapper when Wu-Tand Clan icon Ol' Dirty Bastard unexpectedly passed away in 2004 at the age of 35. There will never be another quite like him, but his son, who is the spitting image of his father, hopes to continue on with his dad's legacy.

Young Dirty Bastard will make his reality television debut on GUHHNY, and in a clip of the show, viewers can see just how much he is like his father. YDB frequently performs with the Wu to fill the slot his dad once held. "I'm doing things that he wanted to finish," he said. "So I'm definitely [continuing] his legacy." Check out the preview of YDB on GUHHNY and watch a snippet of YDB's past performance of ODB's "Shimmy Shimmy Ya."