The trailer for the next season of Growing Up Hip Hop is here, but the noise surrounding the new New York addition to the reality show has been increasing over the last two weeks. A video surfaced online that showed Irv Gotti and pal Ja Rule engaged in a shouting match at New York venue S.O.B.'s. It quickly went viral, along with rumors that the Murder Inc. pair were upset that they weren't allowed inside of the club.

However, Irv quickly shut down the misinformation and explained that the argument he had was with GUHH producers because they were setting him up for on-screen drama. "I was on super ten because they had the audacity to do that with my children there," he said. "You put my children in harm's way. I don't want to be on Growing Up Hip Hop no more. I told them to remove me from it. I don't want any parts of the show. I regret doing it because it ain't no real money. And guys, I'm doing great."

Growing Up Hip Hop New York won't hit the small screen for another month, but the network has already dropped their first-look trailer to the upcoming season. The WEtv network shared details about the new cast in their press release:

“The well-off and well-connected cast includes rap star Ja Rule and children Jeff Bruce Atkins Jr. and Brittney Atkins; Murder Inc. mogul Irv Gotti and children, Angie Pearson and Jonathan “JJ” Wilson Lorenzo; Fat Joe with son Ryan Cartagena; famed rapper Charli Baltimore and daughter DJ Siaani; Young Dirty Bastard, son of the late Old Dirty Bastard; Flavor Flav and his children Da’Zyna, Quan and Will; JoJo Simmons, son of legendary rap pioneer Rev. Run; rapper and actress Lil’ Mama and her brother Arnstar; rapper and producer Kid Capri with daughter Vina Love and renowned industry manager Madina Milana.”

Growing Up Hip Hop New York is set to premiere on August 29. Will you be tuning in?