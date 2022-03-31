There has not been and never will be another artist like Ol' Dirty Bastard. The world suffered a great loss after the Wu-Tang icon passed away in 2004, but his legacy has been carried on by his loved ones as well as his Rap peers who knew him intimately. For nearly two decades, there have been features and stories about the life of ODB shared in the media, but today (March 31), A&E Network officially announced that they will be airing a two-hour documentary about the beloved—and eclectic—rapper.

According to a press release, Biography: Ol' Dirty Bastard will become the first official documentary about the celebrated Brooklyn icon.

"With exclusive rights to a never-before-seen personal archive shot by his wife, Icelene Jones, and access to his closest friends and family, this culture-defining special humanizes ODB as a man, a father, and a husband like never before," the press release stated. "This definitive documentary is co-directed by Emmy and Peabody Award-winning Director Sam Pollard (MLK/FBI, Black Art: In The Absence of Light) alongside his son Jason Pollard (Get Me Roger Stone, Bitchin’ The Sound and Fury of Rick James) providing an intimate picture of ODB’s life and reflecting on his lasting impact on music and culture."

“I am thrilled to tell the full story of my husband. With this documentary the world will learn about the son, the husband, the father, and the artist,” said Icelene. “I’m proud of the team that we built, including Pulse, my producing partners Nicole Beckett and Messiah Jacobs at Four Screens, and our directing team, the Pollards.”

Although the hype surrounding the documentary has already begun mounting, we'll have to wait until 2023 for its premiere. We'll make sure to keep you updated about its progression.