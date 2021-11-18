The story of the Wu-Tang Clan is one of the most interesting in hip hop history, and over the past couple of years, there have been multiple efforts to bring that story to the small screen.

Beginning with Showtime's Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men, a four-episode television documentary series that looks "back on the group's career, combining intimate and reflective interviews from each of the nine living members with never-before-seen archival footage and performances," and transitioning to Wu-Tang: An American Saga, a Hulu original series starring Ashton Sanders, Shameik Moore and Dave East, the Wu-Tang story has been adapted for television twice, and according to the group's de facto leader, RZA, there is a third project in the works.

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

In a recent interview with MIC, RZA touched on everything from Marvel movies to Martin Shkreli, and revealed that a biopic featuring the late Ol' Dirty Bastard is in the works.

"The documentary was to capture the story as best we can in the reality of it, and then the TV series was to dramatize it," RZA told MIC. "The third tier of the plan, which I'm in progress of, is an ODB movie biopic. Like the five-year Wu-Tang plan, this was a five-year media plan that I concocted, I meditated on, and I'm striving to live out. So far, it's working well."

Scott Gries/Getty Images

Ol' Dirty Bastard, or ODB, passed away in 2004, but remains the most iconic member of the Wu-Tang Clan to this day. A biopic dedicated to his life is surely something hip hop fans, and Wu-Tang fans specifically, would be excited for, and based on the quality of Showtime's documentary, Hulu's original series and RZA's dedication to telling the story as accurately as possible, it would be the closest thing to hearing the story from ODB himself.

