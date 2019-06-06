Offset and Cardi B's daughter Kulture is easily one of the cutest little celebrity babies. The little cutie is only two months away from having her first birthday and her father is clearly soaking up every moment before she turns the tender age of one. Offset's latest share to his feed shows he and Kulture kissing each other back and forth, both smiling and giggling at the same time.

"KULTURE SO SMART AND SHE LOVES HER DADDY SHE ABOUT TO BE 1 ALREADY TOO FAST," the Father of 4 rapper captioned the video.

One of the previous videos Offset shared of Kulture saw her already impressive singing skills which made her father all kinds of proud, dubbing her "already platinum." Offset is a proud father of four, and previously opened up about his journey to being the dad he is - something he said wasn't an easy start.

“The journey of fatherhood was kind of tough for me at first,” Offset explained.“I was trying to find myself. I didn’t have much direction on what it meant to be a father.”

He added: “It’s challenging when you have a career like this and you’re constantly on the road. It makes it tough to see your kids, especially when they’re young. Now that I’m older, though, I’m learning my way.”