Though Offset initially made a name for himself as a lover of opulence, a hedonistic lifestyle, and the occasional bout of Draco-induced violence, the Migos lyricist has since attempted to position himself as an inspirational role model. As such, his first and only album -- 2019's Father Of 4 -- found him exploring a more introspective side, one that understood the value of growth and self-analysis. Now, with Migos set to return with Culture 3 in the near future, Offset took a moment to reflect on his current goal.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Standing beneath a mural of two iconic figures -- Nipsey Hussle and Kobe Bryant, who both passed away in 2019 and 2020 respectively -- Offset shared a few words of encouragement. "Motivate the youth in a positive way!!!" he captions, suggesting his own intention to step up as an influential figure for his young fans, though it's unclear as to whether or not that will have an impact on his lyricism as a whole. Not that it should, as the ability to differentiate between music and real life is a skill that many young people should actively hone.

At this point, it goes without saying that Kobe Bryant and Nipsey Hussle will be immortalized as icons, and one has to wonder if Offset holds the same ambition. Perhaps we'll see further insight into his mentality when Culture 3 drops, or if he does indeed follow-up Father Of 4 with another solo album.