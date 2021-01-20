Back in 2016, several entertainers joined together for the moving video "23 Ways You Could Be Killed if You Are Black in America." Beyoncé, Pink, Rihanna, Taraji P. Henson, and Janelle Monae were just a few celebrities included in the Alicia Keys-produced feature, and now the follow-up to the movement has been shared. The recently-released "17 More Ways" is much like the first and includes Black people who have lost their lives to racism or brutalities like Elijah McClain, Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd, Botham Jean, Breonna Taylor, Jeremy McDole, Dominique Clayton, and Terece Crutcher.

A new set of famous faces tackles each case, including Mary J. Blige, Summer Walker, T.I., Ty Dolla $ign, Vic Mensa, Quavo, Offset, Rapsody, Tiny, 070 Shake, Khalid, A$AP Ferg, and Asian Doll. Offset shared a clip of the video to his Instagram page and penned a bit about the initiative. "In honor of #MLKDay, I join @breathewithmerevolution and @bma_coalition in the call for @joebiden & @kamalaharris to commit to a Truth Racial Healing and Transformation Commission in their first 100 days."

As the rapper stated in his caption, the effort was created in hopes of not only highlighting the cases of Black lives snuffed out too soon but to challenge America's incoming presidential administration to take immediate steps in creating solutions to what many believe is an ongoing epidemic of discrimination.

"2020 will never be forgotten as a year of awakening for many. More than 1,000 people were killed by police violence, with Black people accounting for a disproportionate amount of those deaths," said Alicia Keys. "We all see it with our own eyes! While we warmly welcome the Biden-Harris administration to the White House this week, let’s hold them accountable to offering actionable, systemic solutions to protecting and empowering Black Lives. On the day of ‘The Dream,’ let us not become complacent. Let’s stand up to ensure we see real change in the first 100 days of our new administration by joining the #breathewithme Revolution.”

Check out the video below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OFFSET (@offsetyrn)

[via]