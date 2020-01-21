Offset is diversifying his creative outlets this time in the form of a clothing collection in collaboration with LAUNDERED WORKS CORP. The "Ric Flair Drip" rapper teamed up with creative director Chaz A. Jordan and Omar Johnson of ØPUS Brand Studios for LAUNDERED WORKS CORP Fall/Winter 2020 menswear capsule collection utilizing 'New Luxury' as their inspiration for the project.

The collection features a wide array of streetwear-inspired pieces ranging from graphic tees, hoodies, sweatshirts, flannels, bomber jackets, two-piece suits, and more all the while employing premium materials such as denim, leather, and fur for various garbs. The attire also took inspiration from Offset's signature style and Chaz A. Jordan's travels from Italy to Paris.

The three creatives also teamed up to design a line of accessories to compliment the collection including hats, handbags, and footwear.

The debut which took place at Paris Fashion Week was exclusively styled by revered stylist, Law Roach, and featured a star-studded crowd in attendance. Attendees included the likes of DJ Mustard, Fear of God creator Jerry Lorenzo, soccer megastar Neymar Jr., football players Saquan Barkley and Tyrod Taylor, his wife Cardi B, Migos bandmates Takeoff and Quavo, and more.

During a brief conversation with Haute Living, Offset had this to say about his first-ever clothing collaborative venture,

"Designing my own clothes has been a fulfilling experience to express my love for fashion. My collection represents success from scratch, meaning starting from poverty was part of my path to luxury. Never forget where you came from."

While in the past, the Migos have had their struggles in the apparel industry, it looks like they'll be able to capitalize on their signature style for years to come. The Offset x LAUNDERED WORKS CORP Fall/Winter 2020 menswear capsule collection is currently available for pre-order, here, and will officially be available for purchase on Jan. 25. Check out some of the pieces from the collaboration in the photos provided below.