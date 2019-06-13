Today, Offset is taking a page out of Joey Bada$$' book and looking back on where it all began. Six years ago, a young Migos collective delivered their YRN mixtape, a project many day-one fans still cherish among their finest work to date. It's almost surreal to imagine Migos sounding hungry on wax, given the scope of their ubiquity in 2019, but lo and behold - the proof stands in front of you. In honor of the project's anniversary, Offset took a moment to reflect on YRN's influence, and how it ultimately played a pivotal role in shaping the sounds of the current hip-hop landscape.

"SIX YEARS LATER AND WE CHANGED THE GAME," begins Offset. "ALL YOUR FAVORITE ARTIST SOUND LIKE MIGOS LETS GO BACK AND SEE YOUR CADENCE IN 2013 I CHALLENGE ANY ARTIST TO PLAY THEY MUSIC FROM 2013 and PLAY THEY MUSIC NOW. YOUR SOUND IS NOW MIGOS SOUND IN 2013 " He makes it clear that he's not boasting, but merely looking for historical accuracy to bleed into the discourse. "I SAY THIS VERY HUMBLE BUT ITS TRUE SO STOP SAYING U MADE WORDS UP AND ALL THAT WE MADE YOUR SOUND CRAZY !!!!!"

"DO YOUR RESEARCH!!!" he implores. "WE MADE IT POSSIBLE FOR ALOT OF YOU GUYS TO HAVE LIFE IN THIS GAME THANK US ON OUR ANNIVERSARY!" Look, all Offset wants is a little bit of historical accuracy. In that sense, perhaps we oughta take his advice and study up. Do you think he has a case here? Perhaps the game really should be putting some respect on the Migos name, reluctant though some may be. After all, it wasn't long ago when people were describing the "Migos Flow" with irritating frequency. Perhaps time will set the story straight, as it always does. Happy anniversary to YRN, and to the Migos, who can look back on a job well done and a future with endless potential.