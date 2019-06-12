Last year, the Migos absolutely dominated the airwaves, starting their dominant run with Culture II. They continued with three solo projects, including Quavo's Quavo Huncho, Takeoff's The Last Rocket and Offset's Father Of 4. The trio was expected to release the third iteration of their Culture series at the beginning of this year but things were pushed back with Quavo telling us 2020 would be the year. We might still have to wait a while to hear the next Culture album but it looks like the Migos have some big plans for this summer.

Some people were hoping for a break from the Atlanta trio. Their sound has become somewhat redundant over the last few years and songs that would normally have superstar potential don't reach the heights they normally would. That doesn't mean the group isn't extremely successful though. Offset got the hype rolling today, teasing some new music from himself and his team in one tweet.

"MIGO GANG TIME," wrote the rapper with a photo of all three Migos together. "New chapters otw." He may be referring to Culture III, which will only be arriving next year. It's also possible that the group is moving away from the gimmick altogether to try something fresh. What do you think this new chapter will entail and are you excited to see what they've got up their sleeves?