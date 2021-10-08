Virgil Abloh's work with Nike has always been heralded by fans and in 2021, it continues to get some shine. Next month, Abloh has a couple of Air Jordan 2 Lows on the way, with one of them coming in a black and blue makeup. These shoes have been teased quite a bit online as of late, however, there has been very little in the way of official images. Fans have been getting antsy, but now, they have something to be excited about thanks to US_11.

As you can see in the three photos below, we officially have a look at this shoe, and so far, it is looking pretty clean. The shoe has a mostly black leather upper, all while blue highlights are placed throughout. Off-White DIY aesthetics are placed throughout, as we get the infamous zip tag on the laces. Overall, it's another solid entry into the Off-White x Jumpman collection, and it's one the sneakerheads will appreciate.

In terms of the release date, you can expect these to drop on November 12th of this year, although an exact date has yet to be revealed. Let us know what you think of this new shoe, in the comments below. Also, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from the sneaker world.

Image via US_11

Image via US_11

Image via US_11