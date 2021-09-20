Virgil Abloh's Off-White brand is one of the biggest fashion entities in the entire world and while he certainly has his fair share of haters, there is no doubt the Abloh remains a massive success. He has been working with Nike and Jordan Brand for about four years now, and every year, he comes through with more collaborations. For months, we have seen various teasers surrounding the Air Jordan 2 Low, which is set to drop in a white/red colorway as well as a black/blue offering.

Thanks to Instagram accounts like @yankeekicks, we have gotten a better sense of what the white/red model will look like on foot. More recently, we got some images from the Instagram account @byrd_kickz who got to showcase what kind of packaging this shoe is going to be released in. As you can see below, the box will have some viewing holes on the top all while the shoes are wrapped in plastic that has Off-White branding all the way throughout. Off-White has always tried to be creative with their presentation and this is an example of that.

If you are hoping to cop a pair, it is going to be difficult although for now, the proposed release date has been set at November 12th of this year. Stay tuned to HNHH as we will make sure to update you on all things related to this upcoming Off-White x Jumpman release.