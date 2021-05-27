Just a couple of months ago, it was reported that Virgil Abloh would be dropping a 50-shoe collection of Off-White x Nike Dunk Lows. Based on the information at the time, it was stated that every colorway would have the same base colors (white and grey) although the main differences would come in the laces and accessories. Now, Abloh himself is confirming the existence of this collection which as he states, is called "Dear Summer." In the Instagram post below, you can even see what the box for the shoes will look like.

"It was ©2017 i started drawing on those 10 Nike shoes. in my mind they are not literal shoes, but are more like sculptures a full-on art object made in multiple editions, somewhat scarce. they exist in a space all their own. where the plot thickens on the design side is the portal to tell stories as vivid as a HOV triple entendre or a Jeezy ad-lib..." Abloh wrote.

With 50 colorways making their way to the market, it remains to be seen how Nike and Off-White will be handling this release. Perhaps we could even see a randomized release where consumers won't know what they got until they open up the box. For now, a summer release seems guaranteed although a concrete date has yet to be given. Keep it locked to HNHH for all of the latest updates.