Virgil Abloh's Off-White brand is one of the biggest entities in all of streetwear and he continues to make huge strides thanks to his role at Louis Vuitton. Over the last few years, Abloh has been primarily known for his work with Nike, including the impressive "Ten" collection which was released all the way back in 2017. Since that time, Virgil has continued to work with Nike and he has dropped some dope colorways of the Nike Dunk Low.

Now, it appears as though Virgil could be coming through with upwards of 50 new Dunk Low colorways. He recently denied the existence of a 20-piece collection, but now, Instagram sneaker insider @zsneakerheadz has reported the existence of a 50-piece collection. As you can see, the colorways are pretty well all the same, but with little variations depending on some factors mostly out of your control.

Via @zsneakerheadz:

"Off White x Nike Dunk Low will be releasing in 50 different colorways. The main differences will be the colors of the insoles, tongue, overlay laces, swoosh tab & number plate — but the upper will remain the same (Sail/Grey). Number “50 of 50” will be an all black colorway (pictured last slide). The colorway will vary depending on the number (and possibly size) you get."

This seems like a pretty interesting collaboration and over the coming months, we will certainly find out more, so be sure to keep it locked to HNHH.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images