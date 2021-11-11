Odell Beckham Jr. is one of the best wide receivers in the entire NFL, and after being released by the Cleveland Browns, it should have been no surprise that teams were going to go hard after him. It was originally reported that Beckham would wait until next week before making his decision, although, in the end, he decided to make the announcement today that he would be joining the Los Angeles Rams.

OBJ was looking to choose between two teams. Those teams were, of course, the Rams, and the Green Bay Packers. In the end, Odell chose the bright lights of LA where he will now get to play under Sean McVay all while catching passes from Matt Stafford.

Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

According to reporter Jordan Schultz, OBJ had a lot of influences in his ear while making his decision. For instance, Sean McVay said that he would tailor his schemes to fit OBJs needs as a wide receiver. At the same time, OBJ was hearing a lot from Von Miller, as they are both very good friends. Miller was clear that the Rams organization is one that is truly welcoming, and it was something that was music to Odell's ears.

Now, OBJ gets to join a wide receiver core that is already packed with talent. Rams fans are in for a treat and at this point, they may very well have the best offense in the entire league. Let's just hope Stafford can do what Baker Mayfield wouldn't.