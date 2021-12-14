In the NBA and NHL right now, there are some pretty bad COVID-19 outbreaks going on. For instance, the Chicago Bulls have 10 players with the virus, all while the NHL has had to suspend numerous games due to outbreaks amongst its teams. Now, the NFL is going through it as well. Today, 37 players tested positive for COVID-19, and it is believed that 25 more are about to register positive tests, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The Los Angeles Rams have had a pretty bad outbreak, with players like Jalen Ramsey missing Monday night's game with the virus. This afternoon, the Rams got even more bad news as according to Josina Anderson, Odell Beckham Jr. is now positive for COVID-19, as well.

With multiple players testing positive for COVID-19, the Rams have had to completely shutdown their training facility. The team is at risk of having various other players catch the virus, and the decision to close up shop was made out of an abundance of caution. They will be playing the Seattle Seahawks this weekend, and they will need to be healthy if they want t make sure they come out victorious.

This is a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates from around the NFL.

Norm Hall/Getty Images