One of the biggest sports stories so far this year has been COVID-19. Of course, this was the biggest story of 2020 as well, however, in 2021, it has continued to be a big deal. Even with vaccines, the virus can still be spread, and there have been some outbreaks when it comes to various teams. The latest team to be affected by an outbreak has been the Chicago Bulls, and since last week, it has only gotten worse.

As of right now, there are 10 players out with COVID-19 and the team has been begging the league to start postponing games. The roster is simply too depleted to go forward, and it has led to a lot of discussion with public health officials regarding whether or not it is even safe for the Bulls to participating in any matches right now.

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, an official decision was made today as it was revealed that the NBA would postpone two Bulls games. The league has yet to do this all season, but with 10 players out, they realized that it was more than necessary. Now, Tuesday's game against the Pistons and Thursday's game against the Raptors will have to take place at a later date.

These days have not yet been set, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates on this developing story.