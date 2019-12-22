Odell Beckham Jr. has been known to wear interesting cleats, but this week's pair is something special. The Cleveland Browns 3-time Pro Bowl wide receiver is rocking a holiday-themed pair of Nike Vapor Untouchable Pro 3 that clearly resemble the Grinch, for his week 16 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens.

Beckham has been the subject of trade rumors over the course of the season, but he's remained adamant about staying in Cleveland. Earlier this week, he told reporters, "I’m not going anywhere. I’ll be here. We’ll figure this thing out. It’s just too special to leave," adding, "Yeah, we’re going to be here. We’re going to do it again. And we’re going to be what we felt like we should’ve been.”

Thus far, the star wide receiver has tailed 67 receptions for 910 yards and just two touchdowns for the season. Rumors about Beckham leaving Cleveland gained substantive steam earlier this month when he was asked about his future and responded, "I couldn’t tell you what’s going to happen. … Whether I’m going to be here, want to be here, don’t want to be here. This is exactly where I’m at now. I wouldn’t rather be anywhere else.”

The Browns play the Ravens at 1:00 PM on Sunday.