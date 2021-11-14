Odell Beckham Jr. published a handwritten letter addressed to the city of "Believeland" on Twitter, Saturday night, ahead of his debut with his new team, the Los Angeles Rams. Beckham speaks to the Browns front office, his coaches, teammates, and fans in the note.

"So many emotions running through me as I move on to the next chapter of my journey," he begins the letter. "I want to thank the city of Cleveland for welcoming me with open arms. My goal was always to help bring a championship to the city of Cleveland from the first day I became a member of the Cleveland Browns. Through all the ups and downs, injuries and rehab, I am forever grateful to have played in front of some of the Greatest Fans Ever. DAWG Pound I thank you for embracing me and showing me so much LOVE!"



Justin K. Aller / Getty Images

He goes on to thank the Browns' owners, Jimmy and Dee Haslem, and everyone else throughout the organization.

Beckham also pens an individual paragraph for Jarvis Landry, whom he had been teammates with in both college and the NFL.

"We have been blessed to have played together at the highest levels," he writes. "Thank you for always pushing me to be the best man and player that I can be. You’re Truly a Gift from GOD. I know Gods Plan Never Fails."

Check out Beckham's handwritten message below.

