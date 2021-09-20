These last couple of years have been surprisingly good for the Cleveland Browns as they have improved tremendously as a franchise. After years of poverty, the Browns are finally on the road to success, and just last season, they were a touchdown away from the AFC Championship game. In Week 1, they showed that they can hang around with teams like the Kansas City Chiefs, and after a win against Houston yesterday, some fans believe they are closer to a title than one would imagine.

One of the team's most talented individuals is Odell Beckham Jr. who has been out with an ACL injury. While OBJ is able to practice with the team, he simply hasn't been ready to compete out on the field. Based on his latest tweet, however, it appears as though he could be back sooner rather than later.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

As you can see below, Jarvis Landry wrote "Every Time I put this brace on somebody gon have to pay for it in the near future." This prompted a reply from OBJ who simply said "We waitin slimeballl! Keep that pain on ya… we gon hold it down."

The last part of that sentence suggests OBJ might be back on the field sooner rather than later, although nothing has been confirmed by the Browns coaches or training staff.

If the first two weeks of football has taught us anything, it's that the race for AFC North supremacy is going to be an interesting one. Three of the four teams are considered to be title contenders at this point, while the Bengals look to play spoiler. With OBJ back on the field, the Browns would certainly be setting themselves up nicely.