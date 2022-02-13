Odell Beckham Jr. responded to Drake's colossal Super Bowl bet that features the Los Angeles Rams wide receiver going over 62.5 receiving yards and scoring at least one touchdown on Friday. Beckham says he's going to do his best to help out the Toronto rapper.

"Man," Beckham responded with a laugh when asked about Drake's bet, "I've got to come through for him."



Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

Beckham continued: "I've got to come through for him, but ultimately, bro, I just want to be able to hold that trophy up, look your brothers in the eyes like, 'Man, we did it.' And just feel that joy. ... Honestly, I feel like if I play my game, I catch everything that comes my way, I make the plays, I stay locked in, one play at a time, all of those things are very possible."

After forcing his way out of Cleveland, earlier this season, Beckham has played 11 games with the Rams. He's surpassed 62.5 yards in four of those games and scored a touchdown in six of them.

Beckham and the Rams will be taking on Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals at 6:30 PM, ET on Sunday.

Check out the extent of Drake's bet below.

