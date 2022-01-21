Odell Beckham Jr. was truly suffering as a member of the Cleveland Browns. It truly felt as though he could never get anything going, and with Baker Mayfield at quarterback, OBJ simply wasn't providing the production he was used to creating. Eventually, OBJ was traded to the Los Angeles Rams, where he has since felt much more happiness and success. While his yardage totals aren't anything to look twice at, he continues to get big-time touchdowns, including one in the playoffs last weekend.

During a Press Conference today, Matthew Stafford got to talk at length about OBJ and what the wide receiver means to the team. As Stafford explained, Beckham Jr. has been a phenomenal teammate and his hard work every week has ultimately led to his current success on the field.

Harry How/Getty Images

âI think just constant communication,â Stafford said. âWhen Iâm out there on the practice field, whether I throw him the ball or I throw it somewhere else, Iâm watching the tape or Iâm talking to him about âHey I saw this yesterdayâ or heâs coming up to me talking to me about âHey how do you see this route.â Heâs a guy thatâs been in the league for a long time. Heâs played on some good offenses and knows what good football should look like and at the same time is trying to build his role in this offense and as weâre trying to figure out some of the things that he does well or doesnât do well. Heâs been a pleasure to work with so far.â

The Rams will get to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional Round on Sunday, which should prove to be a phenomenal game. OBJ is going to be locked in, and if he makes some big plays, he will further ingratiate himself with the Rams fanbase.