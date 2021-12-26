Odell Beckham Jr. was trending on Twitter during the Cleveland Browns' 24-22 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Christmas Day, as quarterback Baker Mayfield threw four interceptions. Beckham Jr., now a member of the Los Angles Rams, struggled while on the Browns in recent years and much of the blame was placed on Mayfield by fans.

"I’m never going to forgive all of the clowns who tried to say that Odell Beckham Jr was the problem with Cleveland’s offense," former NFL wide receiver Torry Smith wrote on Twitter during the game.

"I see OBJ still forcing Baker to throw ints in Cleveland," remarked Shannon Sharpe.



Stacy Revere / Getty Images

Mayfield finished with 222 yards, 2 touchdowns, and 4 interceptions. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said he isn't considering benching the former first overall draft pick.

"I hurt this team," Mayfield admitted after the game. "That's the most frustrating thing for me because I thought our defense played tremendous against a really, really good offense. But when you turn the ball over ... and give them extra opportunities, they're gonna take advantage of it. That's just who they are."

Check out more responses to Mayfield's Christmas Day performance below.

