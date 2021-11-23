While Bitcoin might be taking a bit of a dip right now following a huge run-up to $69,000, there is no doubt that there is still a lot of hype surrounding the original cryptocurrency. Many are cognizant of rising inflation rates, and to hedge against that, people are looking at sound money that is only going to appreciate as it becomes more scarce. Athletes are getting hip to Bitcoin, and many are even taking their salaries in the volatile currency.

One such example was Aaron Rodgers, who announced just a couple of weeks ago that he would be taking a portion of his Packers salary in the currency. Now, another big NFL superstar is doing the same, although to a much more drastic degree.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Yesterday, Odell Beckham Jr. announced that he would be taking his entire Rams salary in Bitcoin thanks to a new partnership with Cash App. Odell has had a crypto punk NFT as his profile picture for a while now, so it should come as no surprise that he's going all-in on the crypto game.

"It's a NEW ERA & to kick that off I'm hyped to announce that I'm taking my new salary in bitcoin thanks to @CashApp. To ALL MY FANS out there, no matter where u r: THANK YOU! I’m giving back a total of $1M in BTC rn too," he wrote.

It remains to be seen how high Bitcoin will end up going by the end of the year, however, it seems as though many athletes are prepared for the next leg of the bull run, if it ends up happening.