Octavian Taps A$AP Ferg, Skepta, Smokepurpp & More On "Endorphins"

Octavian's SPACEMAN was one of the best projects to drop in 2018. The London rapper/producer continued to drop heat since then with collaborations with Take A Daytrip, Diplo, A$AP Ferg, and more. Now, he returns with his latest mixtape, Endorphins which includes the previously released singles "Bet" with Skepta and Michael Phantom, as well as "Lit" with A$AP Ferg. The rapper's latest project was recorded between Los Angeles and London which is evident from the different influences throughout the project.

In addition to Skepta, A$AP Ferg, and Michael Phanton, Octavian also nabs Smokepurpp, Theophilis London, Jessie Ware, J Rick, and ABRA.



Octavian Endorphins tracklist

1. Gangster Love

2. King Essie

3. Molly Go Down

4. Take It Easy (feat. Smokepurrp)

5. Bet (feat. Skepta & Michael Phantom)

6. Feel It (feat. Theophilus London)

7. Risking Our Lives + AAA + Interlude

8. No Weakness

9. World

10. Walking Alone (feat. J Rick & Jessie Ware) + Rocko Smiles Interlude

11. My Head (feat. ABRA)

12. Lit (feat. A$AP Ferg)



Cover Photo: Marc Piasecki/Getty Images