mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Octavian Taps A$AP Ferg, Skepta, Smokepurpp & More On "Endorphins"

Aron A.
June 13, 2019 15:06
2 Views
00
0
CoverCover

Endorphins
Octavian

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Octavian is back with his new mixtape "Endorphins."


Octavian's SPACEMAN was one of the best projects to drop in 2018. The London rapper/producer continued to drop heat since then with collaborations with Take A Daytrip, Diplo, A$AP Ferg, and more. Now, he returns with his latest mixtape, Endorphins which includes the previously released singles "Bet" with Skepta and Michael Phantom, as well as "Lit" with A$AP Ferg. The rapper's latest project was recorded between Los Angeles and London which is evident from the different influences throughout the project. 

In addition to Skepta, A$AP Ferg, and Michael Phanton, Octavian also nabs Smokepurpp, Theophilis London, Jessie Ware, J Rick, and ABRA.

Octavian Endorphins tracklist

1. Gangster Love
2. King Essie
3. Molly Go Down
4. Take It Easy (feat. Smokepurrp)
5. Bet (feat. Skepta & Michael Phantom)
6. Feel It (feat. Theophilus London)
7. Risking Our Lives + AAA + Interlude
8. No Weakness
9. World
10. Walking Alone (feat. J Rick & Jessie Ware) + Rocko Smiles Interlude
11. My Head (feat. ABRA)
12. Lit (feat. A$AP Ferg)

Cover Photo: Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

Octavian smokepurpp A$AP Ferg Michael Phantom Skepta theophilis london Jessie Ware Smokepurpp
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
Music Videos
More Videos
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Octavian Taps A$AP Ferg, Skepta, Smokepurpp & More On "Endorphins"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject