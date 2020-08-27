mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Octavian Carves His Own Lane On "Famous" With Gunna & SAINt JHN

Alex Zidel
August 27, 2020 15:16
Octavian previews his upcoming album with his new single "Famous" featuring Gunna and SAINt JHN.


Octavian is one of the most original artists out right now. Hailing from London, the 24-year-old can't really be placed inside of a box. He pulls elements of rap, afrobeats, R&B, and dance to create a sound that is specifically designed to cater to his strengths, which is what all of his fans love and appreciate him for. 

Refusing to be a one-trick pony, the French-British star started teasing his upcoming full-length album recently, releasing "Rari" with Future and hinting at even more on the way.

Today, we get to hear what Octavian was teasing a few weeks back. His new single "Famous" is officially here, featuring verses from Gunna and SAINt JHN.

Listen to the new song below and stay tuned for more announcements from Octavian to come.

Quotable Lyrics:

Ever since you got famous
All bunch of new friends, but you can't name one
You're the only I need now, but you switched up
Just 'cause you're not my boy, you ain't ever picked on

