Octavian Taps Future For Melodic "Rari"

While Octavian has been known to shine on dark bangers, making his 2018 album Spaceman one of the year's hidden gems, he's also got a strong ear for melody and the versatility to make it shine. Today, the U.K. emcee has come forward with a brand new single called "Rari," enlisting the one and only Future for the assist. Together, they take to some bouncy production from Jimmy Style, sliding over some uptempo and synth-driven vibes.

Following a melodic chorus from Octavian, Future sets it off with the leading verse, covering topics on which he's become a master at this point. "Enjoy the bands, she the finest thing, she done fell in love with my minin'," raps Future. "Fell in love with my diamonds, she wanna make love without tryin'." Despite it being Octavian's track, he's content to take a backseat on this one, reserving his presence for the hook -- a curious choice, considering he's the lead artist. Still, the track remains enjoyable enough for a spin or two, especially if you're among those die-hard Future fans who appreciate him at his most effortless. Check it out for yourself now.

