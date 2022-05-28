As the world continues to recover from the tragedy that unfolded on Tuesday at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, streaming services such as Netflix and Disney+ are doing their part to protect those who are turning to binge-watching for comfort from any potential triggers that could upset them.

As Variety notes, Disney's new Star Wars original miniseries Obi-Wan Kenobi (which just premiered yesterday) included a message for would-be watchers on its landing page. Initially, it read, "Although this fictional series is a continuation of the story from Star Wars movies filmed many years ago, some scenes may be upsetting to viewers in light of the recent tragic events. Warning: Contains violence involving children."

Later, though, it was shortened to just "There are certain scenes in this fictional series that some viewers may find upsetting," also pointing out that the show contains "Some flashing light sequences or patterns [which] may effect photosensitive viewers."

As Uproxx mentions, that scene that some might find troubling is one that revisits Revenge of the Sith, when a group of young students are massacred at the Jedi temple.





The new season of Stranger Things also made its debut earlier this weekend, although that took place over on Netflix. Reports say that for U.S. users, an on-screen card will appear before episode one that explains, "We filmed this season of Stranger Things a year ago."

"But given the recent tragic shooting at a school in Texas, viewers may find the opening scene of episode 1 distressing. We are deeply saddened by this unspeakable violence, and our hearts go out to every family mourning a loved one."

