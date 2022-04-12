Netflix has released a new trailer for the upcoming fourth season of Stranger Things, which is set to hit the streaming platform, next month. The new teaser, set to a version of Journey’s “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart),” sees high school continue while Eleven and Will are in California.

“A war is coming. Your friends in Hawkins are very much in the eye of a storm,” Eleven is warned in the video. “I don’t know how to say this other than just to say it — without you, we can’t win this war.”



Rachel Murray / Getty Images

Hopper appears to be alive and imprisoned in Russia where he is forced to fight a Demogorgon. The season will take place six months after the events of season 3 and the Battle of Starcourt.

The series stars David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Winona Ryder, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, Noah Schnapp, and more.

Season 3 of the critically acclaimed Netflix series was released back in July 2019.

The first part of the new season will be available on Netflix, May 27, with a second part being added, July 1. The fourth season will feature nine episodes in total.

Check out the trailer for the fourth season of Stranger Things below.